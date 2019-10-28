56-Employees To Be Affected When York Co. Warehouse Closes

More than 4-dozen workers will lose their jobs when a trucking firm’s warehouse in York County closes at the end of the year. Last week, Swift Logistics notified the state Department of Labor that they will shutter the facility and lay off all 56-employees effective December-31st. The announcement came as the company reported that adjusted operating income had plunged more than 27% from the previous year according to Business Insider. The Wall Street Journal reports that in the first half of this year, over 600-trucking companies in the U-S closed down.