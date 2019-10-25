Volunteer Who Threatened Lancaster Co. Non-Profit Sentenced

The Lancaster County man convicted of threatening to shoot up the Mennonite Home in Manheim Township last March is now banned from the non-profit. Police say 66-year-old Mark Wingerd of New Holland was denied a volunteer position with the home after he became upset when he learned he would not be able to bring more than 2-dogs to the facility. Officers say when he was told that security wouldn’t let him in, he responded by saying that Pennsylvania is a ‘open carry’ state and threatened that he would shoot anyone tried to stop him. A jury found Wingerd guilty of one count of making terroristic threats last month. This week he was sentenced to 3-years of probation, ordered to take anger management classes and he was banned from possessing firearms.