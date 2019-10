Acting on a tip, nearly 100-animals were seized from a self-proclaimed rescue organization in Lebanon County. The Pennsylvania SPCA says the 83-cats and kittens and 10-dogs taken from a property in Jonestown were living in unsanitary conditions and suffered from untreated medical conditions. Five cats were found dead. The animals are getting medical treatment and will soon be available for adoption. Anonymous tips can be left at the SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.