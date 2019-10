A former Rite Aid vice president for advertising who cashed in on a kickback scheme that netted him $5.7 million is going to prison. U-S Attorney David Freed says 61-year old James Pilsner of Harrisburg has been sentenced to 2-years in prison and 2-years on supervised release after he pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion. Pilsner must also pay restitution on what he stole during the scam with Atlanta-based Nuvision between 1995 and August of 2017.