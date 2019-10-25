Drug Suspect Arrested In Lancaster Allegedly With More Drugs

A Lancaster County man wanted on drug charges is captured allegedly with more drugs. Manheim Township Police had been looking for 21-year old Austin Buzzard since early last summer until he was taken into custody this week. Undercover surveillance spotted Buzzard and he was arrested with 7-plastic baggies holding a combined 100 grams of marijuana, along with extra baggies and a scale. The suspect was charged in July with 2-felony drug charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a prohibited firearm. Buzzard is being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.