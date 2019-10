A Lancaster City shooting Monday night left one man with a grazing wound. Now police have charged 30-year old Shamari Smith with aggravated assault among other offenses, according to Lancasteronline.com. Officers say Smith had argued with a 30-year old acquaintance along the 600-block of South Lime Street before the shooting. Then a few minutes later, police say Smith drove by and fired a gunshot at the victim. The suspect remains at-large.