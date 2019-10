The Harrisburg man that carjacked an 85-year old Lancaster County man at knife-point last October has been sentenced to more than 8-years in prison. Officials say 33-year old Suudimon Washington pleaded guilty to the carjacking along Manor and Laurel streets. Washington made the victim get into the passenger seat but then dropped him off at the Circle-M Campground about 30-minutes later. The suspect was arrested later that night in Philadelphia. No one was seriously injured.