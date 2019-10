A Lancaster County man who pleaded guilty to four felonies, including dissemination of child pornography is headed to prison. Officials say 44-year old Jamon Wagner of West Donegal Township admitted to sharing lewd content using an online chatroom platform called ChatStep. Police used a search warrant last year to seize evidence including a laptop where images were stored. Wagner has been sentenced from 9 to 24 months in prison, plus 5-years of probation.