The man police wanted for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend earlier this month in Lancaster City is now in custody. Officials say 21-year old Tyree Rocha was arrested by U-S Marshall’s in Philadelphia Wednesday. Rocha faces several charges including criminal attempted homicide after a 36-year old man was wounded multiple times along the 800-block of North Queen Street back on October-10th. The victim continues to recover. The shooting happened during a fight between two women.