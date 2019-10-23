Stabbing Suspect Held In Lancaster Co. After 3-Injured On Bus

The man who stabbed three people on a Greyhound Bus traveling along the Pa. Turnpike late Monday night is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on two counts of attempted murder. State Police say 31-year old Philip Giletto of no known address allegedly attacked the three using a switchblade style knife near the Lebanon-Lancaster Interchange in Rapho Township at around 11pm. Troopers say a 28-year old man from Brooklyn, New York was stabbed in the back, while a 45-year old man from Las Vegas was cut in the head, neck and back. Those serious injuries are being treated at local hospitals. A 36-year old woman from Quincy, Massachusetts was treated for a minor wound to her back. State Police say Giletto is also charged with 5-counts of aggravated assault among other offenses. No word yet on a motive.