Driver Yells At Pedestrian He Just Hit In Lancaster Co.

The last thing a pedestrian expected from the driver who just hit him in a crosswalk was to get yelled at, but that’s what happened in Ephrata Tuesday. pPolice say the driver hit the victim so hard that he was thrown over the vehicle to the ground and suffered injuries to his face, head and right leg. It happened just after 3pm along at East Main and Spring Garden Streets. The victim was treated at a local hospital. Officers describe the suspect vehicle as an older white sedan driven by an older white male with gray and white hair and an unshaven face. Anyone with more info can call 717-733-8611.