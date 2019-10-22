Man Shot In Lancaster City Following Busted Drug Deal

A struggle over a drug deal gone bad ends with a man being shot in Lancaster City. Police say it happened just after midnight Monday near the 400-block of East Chestnut Street. The 20-year old seller of marijuana turned victim tried to stop the suspect from escaping without paying when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired twice. The victim was hit once in the hip. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he is expected to recover. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police at 717-735-3301.