Homicide By Vehicle Charges Filed Against York Man

The driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a bicyclist in York County last year has now been charged with homicide by vehicle. Police say 45-year old Christopher Kress died in June of 2018 when 49-year old Murphy Franklin of York drove through an intersection in the 500 block of Jessop Place along the York County Rail Trail. Kress was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say Franklin claims he blacked out due to a medical problem. Police say the suspect has a history of traffic accidents caused by seizures.