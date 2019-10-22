Four Charged After Drugs Found In Condemned Lancaster City House

About 100-baggies of heroin were found in a condemned Lancaster City home leading police to arrest 4-men. Officers say the operation as part of a multi-week investigation by the Selective Enforcement Unit of a property along the first block of West New Street. The suspects, 42-year old Jose Sanchez, 49-year old Jorge Garcia, 52-year old Carlos Rivera and 59-year old James Gilbert were all charged with several drug-related crimes including possession of various quantities of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.