Feds Help York City’s Gun Violence Initiative

York City’s battle against gun violence got a boost on Monday with the help of a $360,000 federal grant. The U-S Attorney for the Middle District David Freed joined York County District Attorney David Sunday, among others, to unveil the effort. The city has been plagued by 10-homicides and 42-shootings so far this year. Now a new task force has been formed that will include the York County Human Services Family Engagement Unit and researchers at York College. The team will analyze data and then try to match available services to head off some of the causes of violent crime.