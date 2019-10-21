Three People Stabbed In Lancaster Co. Including Suspect

A Lancaster County stabbing leaves three people injured including the suspect. Police say it happened just after 8pm Saturday in an apartment along the 1000-block of Main Street in East Earl Township. Officers say the suspect 28-year old Gregory Hall Jr. allegedly stabbed a man twice causing serious injuries and he also stabbed a woman in the face before cutting himself. Officers say Hall then briefly barricaded himself in the unit which had four children inside at the time. No one else was hurt. Hall is being treated for serious injuries. He has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.