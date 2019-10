The driver of a motorcycle died in a one-vehicle crash over the weekend in York County. The Coroner’s Office says the victim was allegedly speeding Saturday night at around 9:30p when he went off the 1900-block of Craley Road in Lower Windsor Township and slammed into a building. Officials say 23-year old Gage Strausbaugh of Red Lion was initially taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died a few hours later. Police are still investigating.