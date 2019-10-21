Maryland Man Charged In I-83 Crash In York Co.

An arrest has been made following last week’s crash on I-83 in York County that left two people severely-injured. Police say a U-Haul van driven by 29-year old Johthan Murray of Baltimore, Maryland went into another lane hitting two other vehicles near Queen Street. Officers say Murray also gave them a false name and state police needed a search warrant to do a blood alcohol test. The suspect has been charged with multiple crimes including two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI. Murray was being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.