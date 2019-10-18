Lancaster City Husband Charged In 2010 Arson Death Of His Wife

An arson back in December of 2010 left a Lancaster City mother dead and now her husband has been arrested for the crime. Police say 52-year old Carlos Montalvo-Rivera is charged with multiple offenses including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and arson for setting the fire that killed 30-year old Olga Sanchez-Reyes. Officers say the couple’s 3-children were able to escape the burning home along the first block of North Plum Street. No one else was hurt. Montalvo-Rivera claimed someone had broken into the home but police say his story didn’t match witness statements. Officers did not detail what changed that led to the arrest this week.