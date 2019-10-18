Lancaster City Husband Charged In 2010 Arson Death Of His Wife

Posted on

An arson back in December of 2010 left a Lancaster City mother dead and now her husband has been arrested for the crime. Police say 52-year old Carlos Montalvo-Rivera is charged with multiple offenses including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and arson for setting the fire that killed 30-year old Olga Sanchez-Reyes. Officers say the couple’s 3-children were able to escape the burning home along the first block of North Plum Street. No one else was hurt. Montalvo-Rivera claimed someone had broken into the home but police say his story didn’t match witness statements. Officers did not detail what changed that led to the arrest this week.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.