A loose tie rod on the Giant Gondola Wheel was to blame for the accident that injured two riders at last month’s York Fair. That from an investigation from the state Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Rides. The report details actions ride operator Deggeller Attractions must complete before the wheel can re-open. The report was also forwarded to all owners of the ride in the commonwealth. The ride operator was also injured trying to render aid to the victims.