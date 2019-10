A York man dies nearly 2-weeks after an assault in Lancaster City. Police say 26-year old Khristopher Wade seriously injured his head when he was punched and then fell and hit his head on October-3rd. Officers say it happened in the parking lot of the Village Night Club along the 200-block of North Christian Street. Wade was hospitalized at the time but he died last Tuesday night. The death has been ruled a homicide. Police are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the attack.