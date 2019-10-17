Join us Sunday, October 27th for the York Halloween Parade

York Halloween Parade

Sunday, October 27th

2pm-4pm in Downtown York

Join us for the 70th Annual March Down Market Street

In celebration of the 70th York Halloween Parade, the theme for this year’s event pays tribute to the decades of the parade’s existence from the 1950’s to the 2010’s! Walk the dog in a poodle skirt that’s swell. Get down in the disco with your best bell bottoms. Bring back the beat with that 80’s boom box. The Halloween scene is hoppin’ with 70 years of time-warped tradition and costumes and characters that break it down through the decades!

2019 Grand Marshal: YWCA Director of Youth Services Mike Smith

