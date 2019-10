The Lancaster County man who pointed a loaded handgun at another driver during a road rage incident has been convicted of multiple offenses including simple assault. The District Attorney’s Office says 30-year old Ronald Shirley of Manheim was sentenced to 6-months of house arrest and 2-years probation. Shirley admitted that he pointed the weapon towards a driver he thought was following him too closely. It happened at interchange of Routes-283 and 72 in Manheim township last December.