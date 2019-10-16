Three Charged In Lancaster Co. Shooting Last Summer

A Lancaster County woman has been arrested after a 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in the face with a handgun while smoking marijuana in her home last summer. Manor Township Police say 55-year old Gay Erb has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child following the incident at a home in the 500-block of Capri Road on July-4th. Officers say 20-year old Emile Erb is charged with tampering with evidence. Meanwhile, the injured teen who is now 18, faces multiple offenses including along with gun charges.

