Halloween Happenings

Keep an eye out for Newstalk 93.9 910 WSBA in these local Halloween Parades!
Manchester/Mt Wolf Parade
Sunday, October 20th, 2pm
Millersville Community Parade
Saturday, October 26th, 9am
Red Lion Halloween Parade
Monday, October 28th, 7pm
Trick Or Treat Nights
all times are 6pm-8pm unless noted otherwise
Adams County
• Bendersville – Oct 31
• Berwick Township – Oct 31
• Biglerville – Oct 31
• Bonneauville – Oct 27
• Carroll Valley – Oct 31
• Cumberland Township – Oct 31
• East Berlin – Oct 31
• Fairfield – Oct 31
• Franklin Township – Oct 31
• Gettysburg – Oct 31
• Hamilton Township – Oct 31
• Hanover – Oct 23
• Latimore – Oct 26
• Littlestown – Oct 31
• McSherrystown – Oct 29
• New Oxford – Oct 31
• Oxford Township – Oct 31
• Penn Township – Oct 29
• Straban Township – Oct 31
• Union Township – Oct 31
• West Manheim Township – Oct. 29
• York Springs – Oct 27 2pm-4pm
Cumberland County
• Camp Hill: Oct. 31
• Carlisle: Oct. 31
• Dickinson Township: Oct. 31
• East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 31
• Hampden Township: Oct. 31
• Lemoyne: Oct. 31
• Lower Allen Township: Oct. 31
• Mechanicsburg: Oct. 31
• Mount Holly Springs: Oct. 31
• New Cumberland: Oct. 31
• North Middleton Township: Oct. 31
• Shippensburg: Oct. 31
• Silver Spring Township: Oct. 31
• South Middleton Township: Oct. 31
• Wormleysburg: Oct. 31
Dauphin County
• Derry Township: Oct. 31
• Elizabethville: Oct. 31
• Harrisburg: Oct. 31
• Hummelstown: Oct. 31
• Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 31
• Middletown: Oct. 31
• Millersburg: Oct. 31
• Paxtang: Oct. 31
• Penbrook: Halloween party (ages 12 and younger) 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Borough Hall.
• Swatara Township: Oct. 31
Lancaster County
All cities and townships: Oct. 31 from 6pm-8pm
Lebanon County
All cities and townships: Oct. 31 from 6pm-8pm
York County
• Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Chanceford Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Conewago Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Cross Roads Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Dallastown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Delta Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Dillsburg Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Dover Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Dover Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• East Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• East Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• East Prospect Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Fairview Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Fawn Grove Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Fawn Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Felton Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Franklin Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Franklintown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Glen Rock Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Goldsboro Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Hallam Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Hanover Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29
• Heidelberg Township: trunk or treat, see Porters Fire Co. below
• Hellam Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Jackson Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Jacobus Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Jefferson Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Lewisberry Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Loganville Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Lower Chanceford Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Lower Windsor Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Manchester Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Manheim Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Monaghan Township: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
• Mount Wolf Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• New Freedom Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• New Salem Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct 31
• Newberry Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24
• North Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• North Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• North York Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Paradise Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Peach Bottom Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Penn Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29
• Railroad Borough: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31
• Red Lion Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Seven Valleys Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Shrewsbury Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Shrewsbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Springettsbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Springfield Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Spring Garden Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Spring Grove Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Stewartstown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Warrington Township: Instead of traditional trick or treat, the township sponsors a “Trunk or Treat” event, held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the township park.
• Washington Township: no date/time set
• Wellsville Borough: 6-7 p.m. Oct 31
• West Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• West Manheim Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• West York Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Windsor Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Windsor Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Winterstown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Wrightsville Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Yoe Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• York City: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• York Haven Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• York Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
• Yorkana Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31