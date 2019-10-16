Halloween Happenings

Keep an eye out for Newstalk 93.9 910 WSBA in these local Halloween Parades!

Manchester/Mt Wolf Parade

Sunday, October 20th, 2pm

Millersville Community Parade

Saturday, October 26th, 9am

Red Lion Halloween Parade

Monday, October 28th, 7pm

Trick Or Treat Nights

all times are 6pm-8pm unless noted otherwise

Adams County

• Bendersville – Oct 31

• Berwick Township – Oct 31

• Biglerville – Oct 31

• Bonneauville – Oct 27

• Carroll Valley – Oct 31

• Cumberland Township – Oct 31

• East Berlin – Oct 31

• Fairfield – Oct 31

• Franklin Township – Oct 31

• Gettysburg – Oct 31

• Hamilton Township – Oct 31

• Hanover – Oct 23

• Latimore – Oct 26

• Littlestown – Oct 31

• McSherrystown – Oct 29

• New Oxford – Oct 31

• Oxford Township – Oct 31

• Penn Township – Oct 29

• Straban Township – Oct 31

• Union Township – Oct 31

• West Manheim Township – Oct. 29

• York Springs – Oct 27 2pm-4pm

Cumberland County

• Camp Hill: Oct. 31

• Carlisle: Oct. 31

• Dickinson Township: Oct. 31

• East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 31

• Hampden Township: Oct. 31

• Lemoyne: Oct. 31

• Lower Allen Township: Oct. 31

• Mechanicsburg: Oct. 31

• Mount Holly Springs: Oct. 31

• New Cumberland: Oct. 31

• North Middleton Township: Oct. 31

• Shippensburg: Oct. 31

• Silver Spring Township: Oct. 31

• South Middleton Township: Oct. 31

• Wormleysburg: Oct. 31

Dauphin County

• Derry Township: Oct. 31

• Elizabethville: Oct. 31

• Harrisburg: Oct. 31

• Hummelstown: Oct. 31

• Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 31

• Middletown: Oct. 31

• Millersburg: Oct. 31

• Paxtang: Oct. 31

• Penbrook: Halloween party (ages 12 and younger) 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Borough Hall.

• Swatara Township: Oct. 31

Lancaster County

All cities and townships: Oct. 31 from 6pm-8pm

Lebanon County

All cities and townships: Oct. 31 from 6pm-8pm

York County

• Carroll Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Chanceford Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Conewago Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Cross Roads Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Dallastown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Delta Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Dillsburg Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Dover Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Dover Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• East Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• East Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• East Prospect Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Fairview Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Fawn Grove Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Fawn Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Felton Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Franklin Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Franklintown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Glen Rock Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Goldsboro Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Hallam Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Hanover Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29

• Heidelberg Township: trunk or treat, see Porters Fire Co. below

• Hellam Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Jackson Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Jacobus Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Jefferson Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Lewisberry Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Loganville Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Lower Chanceford Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Lower Windsor Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Manchester Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Manheim Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Monaghan Township: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

• Mount Wolf Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• New Freedom Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• New Salem Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct 31

• Newberry Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24

• North Codorus Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• North Hopewell Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• North York Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Paradise Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Peach Bottom Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Penn Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29

• Railroad Borough: 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31

• Red Lion Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Seven Valleys Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Shrewsbury Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Shrewsbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Springettsbury Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Springfield Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Spring Garden Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Spring Grove Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Stewartstown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Warrington Township: Instead of traditional trick or treat, the township sponsors a “Trunk or Treat” event, held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the township park.

• Washington Township: no date/time set

• Wellsville Borough: 6-7 p.m. Oct 31

• West Manchester Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• West Manheim Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• West York Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Windsor Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Windsor Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Winterstown Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Wrightsville Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Yoe Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• York City: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• York Haven Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• York Township: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

• Yorkana Borough: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31