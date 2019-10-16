Former Lancaster Co. Cop Arrested After Alleged Contact With A Minor

The chief of the former Clay Township Police Department has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor among other related offenses. Northern Regional Police say 74-year old Dale Stahl was arrested after an alleged incident at his property with a 14-year old boy last month. Officers say Stahl had the boy perform a sexual act and then said if he told anyone, he could have him thrown in jail. The suspect was released after posting $50,000 bail. Lancasteronline.com reports that Stahl is also the chief engineer of the Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Company.