York Co. Traffic Accident Claims A Life

One person is dead after a late night traffic accident in York County. 9-1-1 dispatchers say the coroner was called to Old Hanover Road near Iron Ridge Road in Heidelberg Township just after 11pm. Police haven’t released any other details.
