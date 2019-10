The York County man who allegedly held a bleach-soaked rag over a woman’s face has been charged with multiple offenses including attempted rape, sexual assault, and strangulation. Police say 22-year old Abraham Perez of Red Lion held the woman down and tried to rape her just before 9pm last Friday in a home in the borough. Officers say while the victim attempted to leave several times, Perez punched the victim in the nose, scratched her face and choked her.