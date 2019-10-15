Details Emerge From York Co. Shooting Death

A York County man is being held without bail after he is charged with shooting his girlfriend in the head, killing her. West Manheim Township Police say 30-year old Joshua Wertz was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived in the home along the first block of Sunset Drive early Sunday morning. The victim has been identified as 26-year old Nicole Cash of McSherrystown. According to court documents, the couple had been drinking when they began to argue about Wertz’s AR-15 rifle. The suspect says Cash while holding her 9-month old son grabbed the weapon and it went off. Wertz then woke up his sleeping father telling him “she reached for the gun and I shot her.” A preliminary hearing is set for next week.