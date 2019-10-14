Suspect Arrested In York Co. Fatal Shooting

An arrest has been made in a fatal York County shooting. West Manheim Township Police say officers were called to a home along the first block of Sunset Drive just before 1am Sunday to find a 26-year old woman dead shot dead. Police say a 30-year old man who lives in the residence has been charged with criminal homicide. While officers didn’t release his name, the Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Nicole Cash of McSherrystown. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.