Teen Charged In Lancaster City Shooting Death

A 14-year old has been arrested for Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Lancaster City. Witnesses had told police that an augment turned violent along the 600-block of South Lime Street just before 3:30p. The victim 25-year old Luis Perez died at the scene. The suspect, Rahmir Hopkins turned himself in to police on Thursday. Hopkins has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide and firearms offenses. Officers are still looking for two others who were there during the confrontation. Residents who know more can call the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.