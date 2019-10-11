Lancaster Mom Found Guilty Of Daughters Permanent Injuries

A Lancaster County mother has been convicted of permanently injuring her daughter more than 10-years after the event. A jury this week found 32-year old Jaquia Morales guilty of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Police say Morales left her 2-year old daughter in a bathtub with the water running in November of 2008 while she went outside and smoked marijuana. When she returned the child was drowning. Morales pulled the girl out and called 9-1-1 but the child had suffered a traumatic brain injury. The mother lost custody of the girl. Then a letter was later discovered by a foster family where Morales explained to her daughter what happened. The child who is now 14, continues to suffers from Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome. A doctor says the injuries were a direct result of the mother’s actions. Morales is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail while she awaits sentencing.