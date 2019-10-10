York Co. Man To Stand Trial For Shooting Father

A York County man arrested for the shooting death of his father will stand trial. Police say 21-year old Wyatt Dettinger was angry and loud in his room in the family home along the 1st block of Carroll street in Wellsville last July. Officers say the father, 40-year old Duane Dettinger then came in and told his son to stop the noise and left the room. Police say that’s when the son allegedly picked up a rifle and fired a shot through the wall, striking his father. Officers say Dettinger then went into the hallway and shot his father again as he lay on the floor. Police say the son then fled the home but he was taken into custody later without incident. Dettinger has been charged with criminal homicide, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The suspect is being held in the York County Prison without bail.