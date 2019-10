An argument turned violent and a Lancaster City man is shot dead. Witnesses tell police that the victim, 25-year old Luis Perez, had a confrontation with three men just before 3:30p Wednesday along the 600-block of South Lime Street at Juniata Street. That’s when Perez was shot in the torso and died. Officers are reviewing surveillance video from the area. Anyone with more info can text a tip typing ‘LANCS’ plus the message to 847-411.