Feds File Bank Fraud Charges Against Three Lancaster County Residents

Two former officials who were arrested for misusing more than $1-million dollars from a now defunct Lancaster County energy company now face federal charges. The District Attorney’s Office says former Worley-&-Obetz CEO 58-year old Jeffrey Lyons of Lancaster and former controller 65-year old Karen Connelly of Manheim allegedly authorized payments of Lyons credit cards bills for personal items like travel expenses and online shopping. Meanwhile, Connelly was allegedly given an inflated salary even after her retirement along with other benefits lyons had ok’d. Worley-&Obetz filed for bankruptcy in the spring of 2018 after their debts totaled between $50-million and $100-million. Now federal officials have charged Lyons, Connelly and 58-year old Judith Avilez of Elizabethtown with bank fraud against Fulton Bank. Prosecutors say the trio inflated the company’s revenue in financial statements from 2003 into may of last year.