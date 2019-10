A Lancaster County man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a preteen girl over multiple years. The District Attorney’s Office says 71-year old Thomas Irwin of Manheim Township admitted to rape of a child and several other felonies including aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors say Irwin attacked the victim from 2013 until October of last year when she was between the ages of 8-and-12. The plea deal ordered Irwin to serve between 10-and-20 years in prison.