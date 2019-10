A 69-year old man was killed in a single vehicle traffic accident in York County early Sunday morning. State Police say the car was traveling along the 600-block of Main Street in Fawn Township just after 2am when it crossed the other lane and hit a guardrail. The Coroner’s Office says the driver died at the scene while a passenger was treated for minor injuries at York Hospital. The victim’s identity will be released after the family has been notified. Troopers are investigating.