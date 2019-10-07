New PA Law Will Streamline Do-Not-Call Registry For Consumers

Telephone customers who want to remain on Pennsylvania’s Do-Not-Call registry won’t have to call back every 5-years and renew under a new law signed by Governor Tom Wolf. The legislature approved the measure unanimously which also allows business customers to register for the list. the law doesn’t kick in until December. When it does it will ban telephone solicitation on legal holidays. Additionally, the measure requires robocalls and their messages to include instructions on how to opt out of the calls.