Hershey Unveils More Details About 2020 Park Upgrade

We know more about what’s coming next summer when Hersheypark opens their new Chocolatetown. The 121-acre park will include more food offerings from a year-round restaurant, bar + patio, Milton’s ice cream parlor and the Sweeterie, a new scratch confectionery kitchen. The $150-million dollar expansion will also feature a new 10,000-square-foot flagship store, the Hersheypark Supply Company. Earlier, officials unveiled the 2020 opening of the park’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster which will be called Candymonium.