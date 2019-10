A murder-suicide in Wyoming has claimed the life of a U-S Airman from Adams County. Police say 24-year-old Abigail Smith, formerly of Fairfield was one of three people found dead at a park in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Officers believe that 46-year-old Brian Perkins shot and killed 44-year-old Michael Tolar and Smith before turning the gun on himself. Police didn’t offer a specific motive.