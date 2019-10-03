Lancaster Co. Man Charged With Rape

An Elizabethtown man is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail after he is arrested for rape last summer. Police say 22-year old Justin Burke is charged with multiple offenses including felony counts of rape by forcible compulsion, two counts of sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault without consent. Officers say their investigation began when the victim went to a local hospital’s emergency room to report the attack back in July. Lancasteronline.com reported that Burke had been shopping for fireworks in York County when he allegedly coaxed the victim to his apartment by asking her to come see his new puppy.