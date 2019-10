A Lancaster County drug dealer was on the run when he was convicted last spring and sentenced from 8-to-40 years in prison. But now he’s been arrested in Philadelphia. The District Attorney’s Office says 62-year old Angel Galarza Sr. was found guilty last April after police seized roughly 1400-bags of heroin along with $35,000 in cash at his properties. Officials say the suspect had changed his appearance and was using an alias in an effort to stay out of prison.