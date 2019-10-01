York City Man Charged After Friends Fight

A small get-together between friends in York County ends with two people stabbed and another arrested for attempted homicide. Northern Regional Police say the two men and a woman gathered along the 3800-block of Bull Road in Conewago Township last Friday at around 11:30p when a fight between the men broke out. Officers say at one point, 28-year old Ronald Weaver of York City pulled out knife and stabbed 21-year old Tyler Kutsch of Dover in the neck. The other victim, 23-year old Krysten Myers of Wellsville was cut on her leg when she tried to break up the fight. Weaver also suffered a cut to a finger and a broken hand. Police say all three were treated at UPMC Memorial Hospital. Kutsch was in stable condition. Weaver has been charged with multiple offenses including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.