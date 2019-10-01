Lancaster Co. Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal DUI Crash

A Lancaster County man who was intoxicated but got behind the wheel anyway is headed to prison after he has pleaded guilty in a fatal crash. Police say a vehicle traveling along Route-441 in East Donegal Township last January drifted into oncoming traffic in the opposite lane and slammed into an SUV, killing 56-year old Joseph Vito of Mount Joy. Now, 38-year old Bryan Knowles of Bainbridge will serve from 6.5-to-15 years in jail to be followed by 5-years probation. He must also pay close to $3000-for funeral costs. The District Attorney’s Office says at the time of the crash, Knowles had a blood-alcohol level of nearly 4-times the legal limit.