Former Lancaster Cop Admits To Beating Puppy

A former Lancaster City police officer has been sentenced to 2-years probation and 100-hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to beating his puppy. The District Attorney’s Office says 28-year old Damon Bronstetter of West Lampeter Township admitted to cruelty to animals when he hit his 10-month old German Shepherd with a piece of wood in the late summer of 2018. Bronstetter was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and to be banned from owning a pet during his probation period. Meanwhile, Bronstetter is awaiting trial next year on an alleged assault on a woman last year.