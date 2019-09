York’s Habitat For Humanity dedicated land over the weekend they hope will transform a York City neighborhood. Tammi Morris, Habitat’s Executive Director says her group will build several new homes and repair nearly a dozen other homes along the 700-block of East Chestnut Street. That area was heavily-damaged in a major fire back in 2009 that displaced more than 60-residents. Applications to live in the new homes can be completed at the web site: yorkhabitat.org