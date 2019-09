After serving prison time for possession of child porn, a Lancaster County man gets a longer jail term following a guilty plea for the same crime. The District Attorney’s Office says 30-year old James Feaster Jr of Warwick Township will serve from 12-to-25 years after he admitted to several felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a cell phone. State Police say Feaster views and shared illegal images on the instant messaging app Kik.