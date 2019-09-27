York Co. Man Convicted Of 1st-Degree Murder & Ethnic Intimidation

A York County man has been convicted of 1st-degree murder and ethnic intimidation among other charges in the shooting death of a man outside a Hellam Township bar. Police say 25-year old James Saylor of Windsor Township was thrown out of the business after he used racial slurs against a black man. Once outside, surveillance video shows Saylor grabbing a gun from his truck and then firing a shot at the building. That’s when 24-year old Chad Merrill of Lower Windsor Township, a friend of the black man, went outside and was shot. Police say Saylor drove off in his pickup truck and was later arrested at his home.