York Co. Man Convicted Of 1st-Degree Murder & Ethnic Intimidation

Posted on

A York County man has been convicted of 1st-degree murder and ethnic intimidation among other charges in the shooting death of a man outside a Hellam Township bar. Police say 25-year old James Saylor of Windsor Township was thrown out of the business after he used racial slurs against a black man. Once outside, surveillance video shows Saylor grabbing a gun from his truck and then firing a shot at the building. That’s when 24-year old Chad Merrill of Lower Windsor Township, a friend of the black man, went outside and was shot. Police say Saylor drove off in his pickup truck and was later arrested at his home.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.