Police search a York City home and allegedly find various drugs including nearly a pound of cocaine along with 2-handguns. The District Attorney’s Office says the residents, Nathaniel Aponte and Ivan Feliciano-Rivera, both 31, have been charged with possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and criminal conspiracy. Aponte also faces firearms offenses. D-A Dave Sunday says the operation was made possible in part with additional resources from state and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.