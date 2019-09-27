PA Child Ingests Parents Drugs, Naloxone Needed

Naloxone was used to keep an 11-month old Berks County boy alive after he got into his parent’s drugs. State Police say the parents fell asleep after using heroin with fentanyl while in their vehicle at their home in Cochranville this week. Troopers say the child then found and ingested the drugs. We do not know the condition of the boy. The parents, 31-year-old Charles Salzman Jr. and 30-year-old Kristen Bristow have been charged with numerous offenses including aggravated assault and child endangerment.